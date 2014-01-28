Tom ChapinBorn 13 March 1945
Tom Chapin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1945-03-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/979acd47-df26-4863-943d-8c44f52cddc0
Tom Chapin Biography (Wikipedia)
Tom Chapin (born March 13, 1945) is an American musician, entertainer, singer-songwriter, and storyteller.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tom Chapin Tracks
Sort by
Tarpaper Shacks
Si Kahn and The Looping Brothers & Tom Chapin
Tarpaper Shacks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tarpaper Shacks
Performer
Last played on
Common Ground
Tom Chapin
Common Ground
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Common Ground
Last played on
Christmas In New England
Tom Chapin
Christmas In New England
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas In New England
Last played on
The Water is Wide
Tom Chapin
The Water is Wide
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Water is Wide
Last played on
Tom Chapin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist