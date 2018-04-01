USA European Connection was a disco group featuring vocals by Leza Holmes, Renne Johnson, and Sharon Williams. In 1978 USA European Connection hit #1 on the Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart with the Come into My Heart album. The genius behind USA European Connection is pioneering producer Boris Midney who was among the principal architects of the Eurodisco sound and one of the first to exploit the full potential of 48-track recording, his trademark blend of strings, horn and percussion created a sound as deep and lush as any heard during the disco era. Born in Russia, Midney is a classically trained composer who started out writing film scores; turning to disco, however, he discovered his true calling, and working under a number of guises including Caress, Beautiful Bend, the USA/European Connection, Masquerade, Double Discovery, Companion and Festival, he produced an enormously prolific body of work from his New York City studio ERAS recording.