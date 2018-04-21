Active ChildBorn 28 May 1983
Active Child
1983-05-28
Active Child Biography (Wikipedia)
Patrick James Grossi (born May 28, 1983), better known by his stage name Active Child, is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer. His debut album, You Are All I See, was released in 2011 and produced by Ariel Rechtshaid, and garnered substantial reviews from media outlets like Pitchfork Media and Drowned in Sound. In 2011, Active Child opened for British musician James Blake and for the French synthpop band M83. In 2012, his song, "Hanging On," was covered by English pop artist Ellie Goulding and later included on her second album, Halcyon.
Active Child Tracks
Shed x Johnny Belinda (Dave DK Pacific Coast Ride)
Lane 8
46 50
Dedekind Cut & Active Child
Subtle (feat. Mikky Ekko)
Active Child
Silhouette (feat. Ellie Goulding)
Active Child
Subtle (feat. Mikky Ekko)
Active Child
You Are All I See
Active Child
Hanging On
Active Child
When Your Love Is Safe
Active Child
Active Child
I'm In Your Church
Active Child
Wilderness
Active Child
Curtis Lane
Active Child
Body Heat
Active Child
