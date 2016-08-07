The Color MoraleFormed 2007
The Color Morale
2007
The Color Morale Biography (Wikipedia)
The Color Morale is an American metalcore band from Rockford, Illinois. The group is currently signed to Fearless Records. The band has released five albums: We All Have Demons, My Devil In Your Eyes, Know Hope, Hold On Pain Ends, and Desolate Divine.
The Color Morale's sound is influenced by a variety of post-hardcore and metalcore bands such as Glassjaw, Beloved, Misery Signals and Poison the Well. Major themes in The Color Morale's music include religion, mental disorders, overcoming past struggles, and a message of positivity.
The Color Morale Tracks
Lonesome Soul
Clip Paper Wings
Walls
Learned Behavior
Strange Comfort
