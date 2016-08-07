The Color Morale is an American metalcore band from Rockford, Illinois. The group is currently signed to Fearless Records. The band has released five albums: We All Have Demons, My Devil In Your Eyes, Know Hope, Hold On Pain Ends, and Desolate Divine.

The Color Morale's sound is influenced by a variety of post-hardcore and metalcore bands such as Glassjaw, Beloved, Misery Signals and Poison the Well. Major themes in The Color Morale's music include religion, mental disorders, overcoming past struggles, and a message of positivity.