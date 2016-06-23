Foxes!UK indie pop band. Formed 2005
Foxes!
2005
Foxes! Biography (Wikipedia)
Foxes! are a British indie pop rock band who originally formed in Oxford, England before relocating to Brighton, England. They consist of drummer/singer Kayla Bell and her husband Adam Bell on guitar/vocals with multi-instrumentalists Alan Grice and Matthew Twaites. The Guardian wrote that 'Foxes! episodic jangly pop may represent the first attempt in musical history to wrangle winsome C86 indie with prog rock'.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Foxes! Tracks
Bodytalk (Bakemat Remix)
Youth
Christmas Songs
Foxes! Links
