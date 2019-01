Foxes! are a British indie pop rock band who originally formed in Oxford, England before relocating to Brighton, England. They consist of drummer/singer Kayla Bell and her husband Adam Bell on guitar/vocals with multi-instrumentalists Alan Grice and Matthew Twaites. The Guardian wrote that 'Foxes! episodic jangly pop may represent the first attempt in musical history to wrangle winsome C86 indie with prog rock'.

