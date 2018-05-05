Fatal Charm (also known as The Fatal Charm from 1978–1979) were a post-punk then rock/pop band from Nottingham, England.

From 1980 onwards, their musical style was difficult to define; a variation on the rock/pop genre that defied comparison with other emerging UK acts such as Echo & the Bunnymen, The Cure, New Order and Ultravox, who were darker and more introspective. Neither were they as 'poppy' as the female fronted bands that followed, such as T'Pau, The Primitives, and The Darling Buds.