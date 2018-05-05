Fatal Charm
Fatal Charm Biography (Wikipedia)
Fatal Charm (also known as The Fatal Charm from 1978–1979) were a post-punk then rock/pop band from Nottingham, England.
From 1980 onwards, their musical style was difficult to define; a variation on the rock/pop genre that defied comparison with other emerging UK acts such as Echo & the Bunnymen, The Cure, New Order and Ultravox, who were darker and more introspective. Neither were they as 'poppy' as the female fronted bands that followed, such as T'Pau, The Primitives, and The Darling Buds.
Fatal Charm Tracks
Paris - Paris Theatre 1981
Fatal Charm
The Dark - Paris Theatre 1981
Fatal Charm
Dark Eyes - Paris Theatre 1981
Fatal Charm
Christine - Paris Theatre 1981
Fatal Charm
Western Laughter / Bullet Run - Paris Theatre 1981
Fatal Charm
King Of Comedy (Radio 1 Session, Date Unknown)
Fatal Charm
Iron Curtain Irony (Radio 1 Session, Date Unknown)
Fatal Charm
Immigrant Song (Radio 1 Session, Date Unknown)
Fatal Charm
Flashes InThe Night (Radio 1 Session, Date Unknown)
Fatal Charm
Summer Spies
Fatal Charm
