John Sykes
Born 29 July 1959
John Sykes
1959-07-29
John Sykes Biography
John James Sykes (born 29 July 1959) is an English rock guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter who has played with Streetfighter, Tygers of Pan Tang, John Sloman's Badlands, Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake, and Blue Murder. Sykes co-wrote the majority of the songs on Whitesnake's 1987 self-titled album with David Coverdale. Sykes is also a successful solo artist.
John Sykes Tracks
Speed King (BBC Radio Lincolnshire session, May 2018)
John Sykes
Speed King (BBC Radio Lincolnshire session, May 2018)
Castleford Ladies Magic Circle (BBC Radio Lincolnshire session, May 2018)
John Sykes
Castleford Ladies Magic Circle (BBC Radio Lincolnshire session, May 2018)
Speed King
John Sykes
Speed King
Speed King
