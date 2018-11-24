CBSO Youth ChorusCity of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra Youth Chorus. Formed 1994
CBSO Youth Chorus
1994
The CBSO Youth Orchestra in Birmingham, England is an amateur symphony orchestra for young people managed by the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO). The orchestra is based at CBSO Centre but performs at Symphony Hall, Birmingham; membership is drawn from the entire Midlands region.
Tracks
'I Am the Son/Birth' - There Was a Child
Jonathan Dove
Nocturnes
Claude Debussy
The Planets, Op 32 (Neptune, the Mystic)
Gustav Holst
Lithuanian Folk Songs
Trad.
Gravitational Waves
Iris ter Schiphorst
3 Mantras for orchestra (Op.61b), no.2; Mantra II (of bliss)...
John Foulds
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 67: Andris Nelsons conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra
Royal Albert Hall
2018-09-02
Proms 2018: Prom 44: Debussy, Ravel & Boulanger
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-15
Proms 2011: Prom 4: Brian – Symphony No. 1, 'The Gothic'
Royal Albert Hall
2011-07-17
Proms 2009: Prom 68
Royal Albert Hall
2009-09-06
