Noel Fisher, professionally known as Detail, is an American record producer, rapper and singer from Detroit, Michigan. He is perhaps best known for producing several hit singles, including "Sexy Can I" by Ray J, "I'm So Paid" by Akon, "How to Love" by Lil Wayne, "Drunk in Love" and "711" by Beyoncé, "We Dem Boyz" by Wiz Khalifa. He released his debut studio album, titled Noel, in December 2015.