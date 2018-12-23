Sir Michael Caine, CBE (born Maurice Joseph Micklewhite, 14 March 1933) is an English actor, producer, and author. He has appeared in more than 125 films in a career spanning 50 years and is considered a British film icon. Known for his cockney accent, Caine was born in South London, where during his early childhood, he and his parents lived in a rented flat on Urlwin Street, in Camberwell.

He made his breakthrough in the 1960s with starring roles in British films, including Zulu (1964), The Ipcress File (1965), Alfie (1966), for which he was nominated for an Academy Award, The Italian Job (1969), and Battle of Britain (1969). His roles in the 1970s included Get Carter (1971), The Last Valley (1971), Sleuth (1972), for which he earned his second Academy Award nomination, The Man Who Would Be King (1975), and A Bridge Too Far (1977). He achieved some of his greatest critical success in the 1980s, with Educating Rita (1983), earning him the BAFTA and Golden Globe Award for Best Actor. In 1986, he received an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Woody Allen's Hannah and Her Sisters.