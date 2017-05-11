Tijana Bogićević (Serbian Cyrillic: Тијана Богићевић,, born 1 November 1981) is a Serbian singer. She represented Serbia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 with the song "In Too Deep" but failed to qualify to the final. Bogićević was previously a backing vocalist for Nina at the Eurovision Song Contest 2011. She also competed to represent Serbia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2009 through Beovizija 2009, but did not advance past the semi-final.

Bogićević first achieved major recognition in Serbia in 2013, after the release of her single "Čudo". The following year she released a duet with Aleksa Jelić, "Još jednom". Bogićević currently resides in the United States. She married Mark Robertson, the lead singer of the band Queen Of Hearts, in 2015.