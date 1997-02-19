Lois MarshallBorn 29 January 1924. Died 19 February 1997
Lois Marshall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1924-01-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/978631fa-412e-4872-b9f9-b2f0594acb18
Lois Marshall Tracks
Sort by
An Eriskay Love Lilt
Lois Marshall
An Eriskay Love Lilt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An Eriskay Love Lilt
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1958: Prom 39
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ednj3d
Royal Albert Hall
1958-09-09T15:12:10
9
Sep
1958
Proms 1958: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1957: Prom 45
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9c38g
Royal Albert Hall
1957-09-10T15:12:10
10
Sep
1957
Proms 1957: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist