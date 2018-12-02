Harry Stott (born 30 September 1995), from Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, is a British stage and television actor. His theatre experience includes the role of Michael Banks in the West End production of Mary Poppins for which he also sang in the cast recording.

In 2008, he was one of three boys selected on the TV show I'd Do Anything to share the title role in Cameron Mackintosh's 2009 West End revival of Oliver! at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. He alternated the role with Gwion Wyn Jones and Laurence Jeffcoate. The cast featured Jodie Prenger who won her role of Nancy on I'd Do Anything, Burn Gorman as Bill Sikes and Rowan Atkinson as Fagin. He performed on the show's opening night of 14 January 2009, and is featured on the cast recording. He played the role from January until July 2009.

He plays one of the main characters called Lupus in the television series Roman Mysteries, based on the novels of the same name by Caroline Lawrence. Lupus cannot speak, and interacts with his friends through sign language, writing and drawing.