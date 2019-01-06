Lucy KaplanskyBorn 16 February 1960
Lucy Kaplansky
1960-02-16
Lucy Kaplansky Biography (Wikipedia)
Lucy Kaplansky (born February 16, 1960) is an American folk musician based in New York City. Kaplansky has a Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Yeshiva University. Kaplansky plays guitar, mandolin, and piano.
Lucy Kaplansky Tracks
Swimming Song
Lucy Kaplansky
Swimming Song
Swimming Song
Ring of Fire
Lucy Kaplansky
Ring of Fire
Ring of Fire
I Had Something
Lucy Kaplansky
I Had Something
I Had Something
Someday Soon
Lucy Kaplansky
Someday Soon
Someday Soon
End of the Day
Lucy Kaplansky
End of the Day
End of the Day
Coshieville
John Gorka
Coshieville
Coshieville
Broken Things
Lucy Kaplansky
Broken Things
Broken Things
I had something taken
Lucy Kaplansky
I had something taken
I had something taken
Crazy Dreams
Lucy Kaplansky
Crazy Dreams
Crazy Dreams
Scorpion
Eliza Gilkyson
Scorpion
Scorpion
Written on the Back of His Hand
Lucy Kaplansky
Written on the Back of His Hand
The Gift
Lucy Kaplansky
The Gift
The Gift
It Ain't Me Babe
Lucy Kaplansky
It Ain't Me Babe
It Ain't Me Babe
The Red Thread
Lucy Kaplansky
The Red Thread
The Red Thread
Return Of The Grievous Angel
Lucy Kaplansky
Return Of The Grievous Angel
Return Of The Grievous Angel
Scavenger
Lucy Kaplansky
Scavenger
Scavenger
Mary and the Soldier
Lucy Kaplansky
Mary and the Soldier
Mary and the Soldier
Amelia
Lucy Kaplansky
Amelia
Amelia
Every Grain of Sand
Lucy Kaplansky
Every Grain of Sand
Every Grain of Sand
