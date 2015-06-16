Lorna LuftBorn 21 November 1952
Lorna Luft
Lorna Luft Biography (Wikipedia)
Lorna Luft (born November 21, 1952) is an American television, stage, and film actress and singer. She is the daughter of singer and actress Judy Garland and producer Sidney Luft, and half-sister to singer and actress Liza Minnelli.
Lorna Luft Tracks
Chicago
Time After Time (Live Track)
Accentuate The Positive (Live Track)
Hello Bluebird
The Man That Got Away
Not Even Nominated
Come Rain, Come Shine
Time Heals Everything
Rock A Bye Your Baby
Medley: You Made Me/Me & My Gal/The Trolley Song
