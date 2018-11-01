Ella LoganBorn 6 March 1913. Died 1 May 1969
Ella Logan
1913-03-06
Ella Logan Biography (Wikipedia)
Ella Logan (6 March 1910 – 1 May 1969) was a Scottish-American actress and singer who appeared on Broadway, recorded and had a nightclub career in the United States and internationally.
Ella Logan Tracks
Doin' The Uptown Lowdown
Our Love is here to Stay
Our Love is here to Stay
I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Adios Muchachos
Adios Muchachos
Oh Dear What Can The Matter Be
Oh Dear What Can The Matter Be
New Orleans
Hoagy Carmichael
New Orleans
New Orleans
Look To The Rainbow
Chorus, Donald Richards & Ella Logan
Look To The Rainbow
Look To The Rainbow
How Are Things In Glocca Morra
Ella Logan
How Are Things In Glocca Morra
How Are Things In Glocca Morra
Loch Lomond
Ella Logan
Loch Lomond
Loch Lomond
Hold Your Glasses With Your Bottoms Up
Ella Logan
Hold Your Glasses With Your Bottoms Up
My Bonnie Lies Over The Ocean
Ella Logan
My Bonnie Lies Over The Ocean
My Bonnie Lies Over The Ocean
