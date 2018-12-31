Heinrich Wilhelm ErnstBorn 6 May 1814. Died 8 October 1865
Heinrich Wilhelm Ernst
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br109.jpg
1814-05-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9777e544-cca0-45d7-b12a-eac58d8f38d7
Heinrich Wilhelm Ernst Biography (Wikipedia)
Heinrich Wilhelm Ernst (8 June 1812 – 8 October 1865) was a Moravian-Jewish violinist, violist and composer. He was widely seen as the outstanding violinist of his time and one of Niccolò Paganini's greatest successors.
He was a highly esteemed artist in his day. Many saw him as the superior violinist of his time and Paganini's greatest successor. Not only did he contribute to polyphonic playing, but he also discovered new idiomatic ways to compose polyphonically conceived violin music. His friends included Hector Berlioz and Felix Mendelssohn.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Heinrich Wilhelm Ernst Tracks
Sort by
Le Roi des aulnes [after Erlkonig] for violin solo Op 26 [1854]
Heinrich Wilhelm Ernst
Le Roi des aulnes [after Erlkonig] for violin solo Op 26 [1854]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br109.jpglink
Le Roi des aulnes [after Erlkonig] for violin solo Op 26 [1854]
Last played on
Variations on The Last Rose of Summer
Heinrich Wilhelm Ernst
Variations on The Last Rose of Summer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br109.jpglink
Variations on The Last Rose of Summer
Performer
Last played on
Fantaisie brillante ... sur Otello de Rossini Op.11 for violin and orchestra
Heinrich Wilhelm Ernst
Fantaisie brillante ... sur Otello de Rossini Op.11 for violin and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br109.jpglink
Fantaisie brillante ... sur Otello de Rossini Op.11 for violin and orchestra
Performer
Last played on
Feuillet d'Album
Istvan Heller & Heinrich Wilhelm Ernst
Feuillet d'Album
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br109.jpglink
Feuillet d'Album
Composer
Last played on
String Quartet in B flat major (4th mvt)
Heinrich Wilhelm Ernst
String Quartet in B flat major (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br109.jpglink
String Quartet in B flat major (4th mvt)
Last played on
Le Roi des aulnes [after Schubert: Erlkonig] Op.26 for violin solo
Leila Josefowicz
Le Roi des aulnes [after Schubert: Erlkonig] Op.26 for violin solo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br109.jpglink
Le Roi des aulnes [after Schubert: Erlkonig] Op.26 for violin solo
Last played on
Air de ballet (from Six Polyphonic Studies)
Heinrich Wilhelm Ernst
Air de ballet (from Six Polyphonic Studies)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br109.jpglink
Air de ballet (from Six Polyphonic Studies)
Last played on
Heinrich Wilhelm Ernst Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist