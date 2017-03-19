King 810Heavy metal band from Flint, MI, USA. Formed 2008
King 810
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p024rp3p.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/977673cb-c160-4a8c-81e0-b2dad6b0192f
King 810 Biography (Wikipedia)
King 810 (formerly known as, and often shortened to, simply King) is an American metal band from Flint, Michigan formed in 2007. It currently consists of David Gunn and Eugene Gill. The band's first release was their independent EP titled Midwest Monsters in 2012, which earned them a signing with Roadrunner Records; they released their second EP titled Proem in 2014, and their debut studio album Memoirs of a Murderer that same year.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
King 810 Tracks
Sort by
Life's Not Enough
King 810
Life's Not Enough
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024rp48.jpglink
Give My People Back
King 810
Give My People Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024rp48.jpglink
Alpha & Omega (Clean)
King 810
Alpha & Omega (Clean)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024rp48.jpglink
I Aint Goin Back Again
King 810
I Aint Goin Back Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024rp48.jpglink
Bad Man
King 810
Bad Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024rp48.jpglink
Bad Man
Last played on
Bad Man (Daniel P Carter's Rockest Record)
King 810
Bad Man (Daniel P Carter's Rockest Record)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024rp48.jpglink
Bad Man (Daniel P Carter's Rockest Record)
Last played on
State of Nature, Radio 1 Session, 25th Jan 2015
King 810
State of Nature, Radio 1 Session, 25th Jan 2015
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024rp48.jpglink
Fat Around The Heart, Radio 1 Session, 25th Jan 2015
King 810
Fat Around The Heart, Radio 1 Session, 25th Jan 2015
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024rp48.jpglink
Write About Us, Radio 1 Session, 25th Jan 2015
King 810
Write About Us, Radio 1 Session, 25th Jan 2015
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024rp48.jpglink
Desperate Lovers, Radio 1 Session, 20th Jan 2015
King 810
Desperate Lovers, Radio 1 Session, 20th Jan 2015
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024rp48.jpglink
Desperate Lovers
King 810
Desperate Lovers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022yfd3.jpglink
Write About Us
King 810
Write About Us
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022yfcs.jpglink
Write About Us
Last played on
War Outside
King 810
War Outside
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024rp48.jpglink
War Outside
Last played on
Killem All
King 810
Killem All
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022yfcs.jpglink
Killem All
Last played on
State Of Nature
King 810
State Of Nature
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024rp48.jpglink
Fat Around The Heart
King 810
Fat Around The Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022yfcd.jpglink
Fat Around The Heart
Last played on
Murder Murder Murder
King 810
Murder Murder Murder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024rp48.jpglink
Murder Murder Murder
Last played on
Eyes
King 810
Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024rp48.jpglink
Eyes
Last played on
Playlists featuring King 810
King 810 Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist