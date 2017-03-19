King 810 (formerly known as, and often shortened to, simply King) is an American metal band from Flint, Michigan formed in 2007. It currently consists of David Gunn and Eugene Gill. The band's first release was their independent EP titled Midwest Monsters in 2012, which earned them a signing with Roadrunner Records; they released their second EP titled Proem in 2014, and their debut studio album Memoirs of a Murderer that same year.