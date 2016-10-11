Simon DobsonEnglish brass band composer. Born 1981
Simon Dobson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1981
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/97763b4c-cf11-4181-be89-78c3e854cdfa
Simon Dobson Biography (Wikipedia)
Simon Dobson (born Cornwall 1981) is an English composer particularly noted for his brass band compositions.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Simon Dobson Tracks
Sort by
Journey Of The Lone Wolf
Simon Dobson
Journey Of The Lone Wolf
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Journey Of The Lone Wolf
Journey Of The Lone Wolf (middle)
Simon Dobson
Journey Of The Lone Wolf (middle)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtlg6.jpglink
Journey Of The Lone Wolf (middle)
Journey Of The Lone Wolf (opening)
Simon Dobson
Journey Of The Lone Wolf (opening)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Journey Of The Lone Wolf (opening)
Performer
In Memoriam ES
Simon Dobson
In Memoriam ES
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Memoriam ES
Last played on
Back to artist