Teresa BrewerBorn 7 May 1931. Died 17 October 2007
Teresa Brewer
Teresa Brewer Biography (Wikipedia)
Teresa Brewer (born Theresa Veronica Breuer, May 7, 1931 – October 17, 2007) was an American singer whose style incorporated country, jazz, R&B, musicals, and novelty songs. She was one of the most prolific and popular female singers of the 1950s, recording nearly 600 songs.
Teresa Brewer Tracks
A Tear Fell
Teresa Brewer
A Tear Fell
I Just Cant Wait Til Christmas
Teresa Brewer
I Just Cant Wait Til Christmas
Have you ever been lonely
Teresa Brewer
Have you ever been lonely
Music Music Music
Teresa Brewer
Music Music Music
A Sweet Old Fashioned Girl
Teresa Brewer
A Sweet Old Fashioned Girl
Silver Dollar
Teresa Brewer
Silver Dollar
Mocking Bird Hill
Teresa Brewer
Mocking Bird Hill
Till I Waltz Again With You
Teresa Brewer
Till I Waltz Again With You
You Send Me
Teresa Brewer
You Send Me
The Hula Hoop Song
Teresa Brewer
The Hula Hoop Song
Satin Doll
Teresa Brewer
Satin Doll
Gonna Get Along Without You Now
Teresa Brewer
Gonna Get Along Without You Now
Bo Weevil
Teresa Brewer
Bo Weevil
Put Another Nickel In
Teresa Brewer
Put Another Nickel In
My Happiness
Teresa Brewer
My Happiness
When I leave the world behind
Teresa Brewer
When I leave the world behind
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
Teresa Brewer
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
I Saw Mommy Kissong Santa Claus
Connor
I Saw Mommy Kissong Santa Claus
St Louis Blues
Teresa Brewer
St Louis Blues
Let Me Go Lover
Teresa Brewer
Let Me Go Lover
After You've Gone
Teresa Brewer
After You've Gone
