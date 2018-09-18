Rainer ZepperitzBorn 25 August 1930. Died 23 December 2009
Rainer Zepperitz
1930-08-25
Rainer Zepperitz Biography (Wikipedia)
Rainer Zepperitz (August 25, 1930 in Bandung (Java) - December 23, 2009 in Berlin) was a German double bassist.
Rainer Zepperitz Tracks
A Musical Joke, K.522: IV. Presto
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Quintet in A major, D667 'The Trout': I. Allegro vivace
Franz Schubert
