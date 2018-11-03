The Nick Straker Band were an English pop music group from London, England, led by musician and vocalist Nick Straker. Several members of the band were also in New Musik, and the band's line-up consisted of Straker along with Tony Mansfield, Tony Hibbert, David McShera, Pete Hammond and Phil Towner. Their song "A Walk in the Park" peaked at No. 20 on the UK Singles Chart in 1980, having previously been a substantial hit in Continental Europe in 1979. Their most successful song in the US, "A Little Bit of Jazz", spent one week at No. 1 on the Hot Dance Music/Club Play Chart in 1981.