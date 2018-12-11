Susan Enan
Susan Enan Biography (Wikipedia)
Susan Enan is an English singer and songwriter.
Susan Enan is known for writing and performing the song "Bring on the Wonder" which was featured in the television show Bones. The song featured Sarah McLachlan on backing vocals, and was subsequently featured on both Enan's (Plainsong) and McLachlan's (Laws of Illusion) albums.
Enan's debut album, Plainsong, was released independently 2009 and was named in Paste Magazine's "Eight Criminally Underrated Albums From 2009" list and was listed as one of the top 50 albums from 2009 by Amie Street.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Susan Enan Tracks
Bring on the Wonder
Susan Enan
Bring on the Wonder
Bring on the Wonder
Moonlight
Susan Enan
Moonlight
Moonlight
The Grave
Susan Enan
The Grave
The Grave
Moonplain
Susan Enan
Moonplain
Moonplain
Monoplain
Susan Enan
Monoplain
Monoplain
On Your Side
Susan Enan
On Your Side
On Your Side
Bird
Susan Enan
Bird
Bird
Skin Bone & Silicone
Susan Enan
Skin Bone & Silicone
Skin Bone & Silicone
Gold dust
Susan Enan
Gold dust
Gold dust
Don't Worry
Susan Enan
Don't Worry
Don't Worry
Bird LIVE
Susan Enan
Bird LIVE
Bird LIVE
If You're Feelin' Low LIVE
Susan Enan
If You're Feelin' Low LIVE
If You're Feelin' Low LIVE
