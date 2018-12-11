Susan Enan is an English singer and songwriter.

Susan Enan is known for writing and performing the song "Bring on the Wonder" which was featured in the television show Bones. The song featured Sarah McLachlan on backing vocals, and was subsequently featured on both Enan's (Plainsong) and McLachlan's (Laws of Illusion) albums.

Enan's debut album, Plainsong, was released independently 2009 and was named in Paste Magazine's "Eight Criminally Underrated Albums From 2009" list and was listed as one of the top 50 albums from 2009 by Amie Street.