Danny and the Champions of the World
2007
Danny and the Champions of the World are a heartland rock and soul band. Formed in London during the summer of 2007 by Danny George Wilson, the band have since released six studio albums and one live album. The band's name is an allusion to the novel Danny, the Champion of the World by Roald Dahl.
Danny and the Champions of the World Performances & Interviews
Danny and the Champions of the World (Featuring Dean Owens) - She Loves the Jerk (John Hiatt Cover)
Danny and the Champions of the World (Featuring Dean Owens) perform She Loves the Jerk, a John Hiatt cover
Danny and the Champions of the World (Featuring Dean Owens) - She Loves the Jerk (John Hiatt Cover)
Danny and the Champions of the World - (Never Stop Building) That Old Space Rocket
Danny and the Champions of the World live for Another Country with Ricky Ross
Danny and the Champions of the World - (Never Stop Building) That Old Space Rocket
Danny and the Champions of the World - Clear Water
Danny and the Champions of the World live for Another Country with Ricky Ross
Danny and the Champions of the World - Clear Water
Tracks
Tougher Than The Rest
Danny and the Champions of the World
Tougher Than The Rest
Tougher Than The Rest
Don't Walk Away
Danny and the Champions of the World
Don't Walk Away
Don't Walk Away
Colonel And The King
Danny and the Champions of the World
Colonel And The King
Colonel And The King
(Never Stop Building) That Old Space Rocket
Danny and the Champions of the World
(Never Stop Building) That Old Space Rocket
That Old Space Rocket (Never Stop Building)
Danny and the Champions of the World
That Old Space Rocket (Never Stop Building)
Waiting For The Right Time
Danny and the Champions of the World
Waiting For The Right Time
Waiting For The Right Time
Bring Me To My Knees
Danny and the Champions of the World
Bring Me To My Knees
Bring Me To My Knees
Swift Street
Danny and the Champions of the World
Swift Street
Swift Street
Let The Water Wash Over You
Danny and the Champions of the World
Let The Water Wash Over You
Let The Water Wash Over You
For The Sake Of The Song>
Danny and the Champions of the World
For The Sake Of The Song>
For The Sake Of The Song>
Waiting For The Wheels To Come Off
Danny and the Champions of the World
Waiting For The Wheels To Come Off
Gotta Get Things Right In My Life
Danny And The Champs
Gotta Get Things Right In My Life
Gotta Get Things Right In My Life
Gotta Get Things Right In My Life
Danny and the Champions of the World
Gotta Get Things Right In My Life
Gotta Get Things Right In My Life
The Circus Made The Town
Danny and the Champions of the World
The Circus Made The Town
The Circus Made The Town
The Truest Kind
Danny and the Champions of the World
The Truest Kind
The Truest Kind
Stop Thief (Radio 2 Session, 24 Feb 2014)
Danny and the Champions of the World
Stop Thief (Radio 2 Session, 24 Feb 2014)
Stop Thief (Radio 2 Session, 24 Feb 2014)
(Never Stop Building) That Old Space Rocket (Radio 2 Session, 24 Feb 2014)
Danny and the Champions of the World
(Never Stop Building) That Old Space Rocket (Radio 2 Session, 24 Feb 2014)
She Loves The Jerk
Danny and the Champions of the World
She Loves The Jerk
She Loves The Jerk
Henry The Van
Danny and the Champions of the World
Henry The Van
Henry The Van
Clear Water
Danny and the Champions of the World
Clear Water
Clear Water
That Old Space Rocket
Danny and the Champions of the World
That Old Space Rocket
That Old Space Rocket
Still Believe
Danny and the Champions of the World
Still Believe
Still Believe
These Days
Danny and the Champions of the World
These Days
These Days
Shadow Of The Wolf
Danny and the Champions of the World
Shadow Of The Wolf
Shadow Of The Wolf
