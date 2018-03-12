Rosa Giacinta Badalla17th century composer
Rosa Giacinta Badalla
Rosa Giacinta Badalla Biography (Wikipedia)
Rosa Giacinta Badalla (ca. 1660 – ca. 1710) was an Italian composer and Benedictine nun. The first record of her is in the lists of the monastery of Saint Radegonda in Milan from 1678. Claudia Sessa, Claudia Rusca, and Chiara Margarita Cozzolani were also active at Milanese convents during the same period.
She had only one printed collection, Motetti a voce sola (1684, Venice), a book of solo motets. Kendrick identifies it as "remarkable among Milanese solo motet books…for its patent vocal viruosity, motivic originality and self-assured compositional technique".
There are also two surviving secular cantatas, Vuò cercando and O fronde care, to which Badalla wrote the text.
Rosa Giacinta Badalla Tracks
Silentio
Rosa Giacinta Badalla
Silentio
Silentio
Non plangete (Motetti a voce sola)
Rosa Giacinta Badalla
Non plangete (Motetti a voce sola)
Non plangete (Motetti a voce sola)
