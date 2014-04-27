Sveinbjörn SveinbjörnssonBorn 28 June 1847. Died 23 February 1927
Sveinbjörn Sveinbjörnsson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1847-06-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/976dbfd1-1f0a-45be-8851-b071fb237785
Biography (Wikipedia)
Sveinbjörn Sveinbjörnsson (28 June 1847 – 23 February 1927) was an Icelandic composer best known for composing "Lofsöngur", the national anthem of Iceland.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
O Gud vors lands (Icelandic National Anthem)
Sveinbjörn Sveinbjörnsson
O Gud vors lands (Icelandic National Anthem)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Gud vors lands (Icelandic National Anthem)
Choir
Last played on
O Gud Vors Lands (Icelandic National Anthem)
Sveinbjörn Sveinbjörnsson
O Gud Vors Lands (Icelandic National Anthem)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Gud Vors Lands (Icelandic National Anthem)
Choir
Last played on
Trio In E Minor
Sveinbjörn Sveinbjörnsson
Trio In E Minor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trio In E Minor
Performer
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist