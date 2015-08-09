Beauty PillFormed 2001
Beauty Pill
2001
Beauty Pill Biography (Wikipedia)
Beauty Pill is a band from Washington, DC, based largely around the songs and ideas of singer/guitarist/producer Chad Clark.
Beauty Pill's music is generally characterized by cinematic arrangements, angular melodies, and electronic textures. This detailed, atmospheric aesthetic contrasts starkly from its label-mates on Dischord Records.
This sensibility reflects Clark's parallel profession as a producer and engineer. His discography includes work with The Dismemberment Plan, Sparklehorse, Fugazi, Blakroc, Bernie Worrell, Marc Ribot, Mary Timony, The Evens, Lungfish, Bob Mould, The Wilderness, The Caribbean, Craig Wedren, among others.
Beauty Pill Tracks
Dog With Rabbit In Mouth, Unharmed
Beauty Pill
Dog With Rabbit In Mouth, Unharmed
Dog With Rabbit In Mouth
Beauty Pill
Dog With Rabbit In Mouth
Dog With Rabbit In Mouth
