Charlie GracieBorn 14 May 1936
Charlie Gracie
1936-05-14
Charlie Gracie Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Anthony Graci (born May 14, 1936, Philadelphia), known professionally as Charlie Gracie, is an American rock pioneer and rhythm and blues singer and guitarist.
Charlie Gracie Tracks
Fabulous
Charlie Gracie
Fabulous
Fabulous
Last played on
Cool Baby
Charlie Gracie
Cool Baby
Cool Baby
Last played on
Santa Bring My Baby Back To Me
Charlie Gracie
Santa Bring My Baby Back To Me
Can`t stop rockin
Charlie Gracie
Can`t stop rockin
Can`t stop rockin
Last played on
Just Lookin`
Charlie Gracie
Just Lookin`
Just Lookin`
Last played on
Butterfly
Charlie Gracie
Butterfly
Butterfly
Last played on
Butterfly
Charlie Gracie
Butterfly
Butterfly
Last played on
I Love You So Much It Hurts
Charlie Gracie
I Love You So Much It Hurts
I Love You So Much It Hurts
Last played on
Wanderin' Eyes
Charlie Gracie
Wanderin' Eyes
Wanderin' Eyes
Last played on
HEART LIKE A ROCK
Charlie Gracie
HEART LIKE A ROCK
HEART LIKE A ROCK
Last played on
HONEY HONEY
Charlie Gracie
HONEY HONEY
HONEY HONEY
Last played on
I'm Alright
Charlie Gracie
I'm Alright
I'm Alright
Last played on
GUITAR BOOGIE
Charlie Gracie
GUITAR BOOGIE
GUITAR BOOGIE
Last played on
TOOTSIE
Charlie Gracie
TOOTSIE
TOOTSIE
Last played on
I`m a fool that`s why
Charlie Gracie
I`m a fool that`s why
I`m a fool that`s why
Last played on
I'm Gonna Sit Right Down And Write Myself A Letter
Charlie Gracie
I'm Gonna Sit Right Down And Write Myself A Letter
Man & Wife
Charlie Gracie
Man & Wife
Man & Wife
Last played on
Boogie Woogie Blues
Charlie Gracie
Boogie Woogie Blues
Boogie Woogie Blues
Last played on
Angel on my Shoulder
Charlie Gracie
Angel on my Shoulder
Angel on my Shoulder
Last played on
