Leo Moyo (K'Millian) is a Zambian R&B Hip Hop Artist. His most popular hits are "Kakabalika" ('The Sun Will Shine Again) - a song which tells the story of a pregnant woman who is abandoned, "Pa Ulendo" - a song praising a woman for her prayers and thoughts as he makes a journey to see her, "Nizakukonda", "Another Day" and "Uleibukisha". His album "Another Day" spent over 21 weeks as no. 1 in the Zambian charts, whilst "Kakabalika" spent more than 14 weeks at no. 1 on the Radio Phoenix Local Rhythmz Countdown.[citation needed] He sings in either English, Bemba or Nyanja. Most of his songs follow a popular way of mixing sentences so that a sentence can start in English is punctuated with Nyanja and then ends in Bemba - a popular way of communicating in Lusaka.

He is launching a new album called "True Colors" on 21 December 2007. K'millian recently toured Perth, Australia and performed at the Burswood casino ballroom to masses of Zambian fans that had attended the show.