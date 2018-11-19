Little Brother MontgomeryBorn 18 April 1906. Died 6 September 1985
Little Brother Montgomery
1906-04-18
Biography (Wikipedia)
Eurreal Wilford "Little Brother" Montgomery (April 18, 1906 – September 6, 1985) was an American jazz, boogie-woogie and blues pianist and singer.
Largely self-taught, Montgomery was an important blues pianist with an original style. He was also versatile, working in jazz bands, including larger ensembles that used written arrangements. He did not read music but learned band routines by ear—once through an arrangement and he had it memorized.
Just Got Over At Last
Just Got Over At Last
Farish Street Jive
Farish Street Jive
Cow Cow Blues
Cow Cow Blues
Pinetop's Boogie Woogie
Pinetop's Boogie Woogie
Keep Drinking
Keep Drinking
Vicksburgh Blues
Vicksburgh Blues
