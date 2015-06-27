Steve von Till
Steve Von Till is an American musician, best known as the singer and guitarist of experimental metal band Neurosis, replacing Chad Salter in 1989. He is also in Tribes of Neurot and Culper Ring, and records solo work under both his given name and the moniker Harvestman. His solo albums are composed of original songs and traditional folk arrangements, using minimalistic acoustic guitar and vocal styles.
