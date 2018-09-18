Betty RoeBorn 1930
Betty Roe
1930
Betty Roe Biography (Wikipedia)
Betty Roe (born 1930) is an English composer, singer, vocal coach, and conductor.
Betty Roe Tracks
Goe and catch a falling starre
Galliard Suite
