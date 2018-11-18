TyreseBorn 30 December 1978
Tyrese
1978-12-30
Tyrese Biography (Wikipedia)
Tyrese Gibson (born December 30, 1978), also known mononymously as Tyrese, is an American singer, songwriter, rapper, actor, model, VJ, screenwriter, film producer, author and television producer. He played Joseph "Jody" Summers in Baby Boy, Angel Mercer in Four Brothers, Roman Pearce in the Fast and the Furious series and Robert Epps in the Transformers film series. After releasing several albums, he transitioned into films, with lead roles in several major Hollywood releases.
Tyrese Tracks
How You Gonna Act Like That
Tyrese
How You Gonna Act Like That
How You Gonna Act Like That
what'chu Like (feat. Tyrese)
Da Brat
what'chu Like (feat. Tyrese)
what'chu Like (feat. Tyrese)
On Top Of Me (Dampz 2018 Flex)
Tyrese
On Top Of Me (Dampz 2018 Flex)
Pullin' Me Back
Chingy
Pullin' Me Back
Pullin' Me Back
Sweet Lady
Tyrese
Sweet Lady
Sweet Lady
Signs Of Love Making
Tyrese
Signs Of Love Making
Signs Of Love Making
Shame (Radio Edit)
Tyrese
Shame (Radio Edit)
Shame (Radio Edit)
Shame
Tyrese
Shame
Shame
