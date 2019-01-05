The Raelettes
The Raelettes (or occasionally The Raelets or The Raeletts) were an American girl group from the 1950s to 2003, formed, as the name suggests, to provide backing vocals for Ray Charles. Between 1966 and 1973, as a separate act (but produced and accompanied by Charles), the Raelettes released a number of singles and one compilation album on Tangerine.
