Noah James Shebib (born March 31, 1983), better known as 40, is a Canadian record producer and former child actor from Toronto, Ontario. He is best known for his musical collaborations with Canadian rapper Drake; he has produced all of Drake's albums. Shebib's style of production, which is often down-tempo and ambient, has become heavily associated with Drake's music.
Shebib and Drake are two of the three co-founders of the OVO Sound label. Shebib has also produced for artists including Lil Wayne, Alicia Keys, Action Bronson, and Jamie Foxx.
