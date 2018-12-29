Joey Bada$$Rapper - Pro Era - Brooklyn, NY - Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott. Born 20 January 1995
Joey Bada$$
1995-01-20
Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott (born January 20, 1995), better known by his stage name Joey Badass (stylized as Joey Bada$$), is an American rapper, actor, and record producer. Raised in Brooklyn, New York, he is a founding member of the hip-hop collective Pro Era, with whom he has released three mixtapes.
Joey Badass released his debut mixtape, 1999, on June 12, 2012, to critical acclaim and recognition, followed by Rejex in September, and Summer Knights on July 1, 2013. His debut studio album, B4.DA.$$, was released January 20, 2015. In July 2016, he made his television debut on the USA Network series Mr. Robot. His second studio album ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$ was released on April 7, 2017.
Joey Bada$$ Performances & Interviews
- Joey Bada$$ just passed his driving testhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p033pjdk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p033pjdk.jpg2016-07-04T09:00:00.000ZBut this ain't all car talk fam! Joey opens up on East West hip hop politics. Look like New York has been feeling the love after a few years in the shadows. About time too.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p040cqkr
Joey Bada$$ just passed his driving test
- Charlie chats to Joey Bada$$https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02j5tk1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02j5tk1.jpg2015-02-02T19:59:00.000ZCharlie chats to Joey Bada$$ about his new album, Kendrick Lamar and his favourite UK DJ!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02j5tvy
Charlie chats to Joey Bada$$
- Joey Bada$$ - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02fnxq6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02fnxq6.jpg2014-12-20T17:05:00.000ZCharlie Sloth chats to Joey Bada$$ about his influences.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02fnxr4
Joey Bada$$ - Interview
- Joey Bada$$ chats to Alice Levinehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01wbgzs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01wbgzs.jpg2014-03-27T17:26:00.000ZJoey Bada$$ chats about touring with Disclosure and his love of cereal!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01wbh09
Joey Bada$$ chats to Alice Levine
- Joey Bada$$ - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01j6r1p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01j6r1p.jpg2013-10-04T21:00:00.000ZSemtex chats to Joey Bada$$ and gets a freestyle.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01j6r38
Joey Bada$$ - Interview
Joey Bada$$ Tracks
Either Way (feat. Joey Bada$$)
Snakehips
Either Way (feat. Joey Bada$$)
Either Way (feat. Joey Bada$$)
Waves
Joey Bada$$
Waves
Waves
Land Of The Free
Joey Bada$$
Land Of The Free
Land Of The Free
Beautiful Life (feat. Action Bronson & Joey Bada$$)
Statik Selektah
Beautiful Life (feat. Action Bronson & Joey Bada$$)
Beautiful Life (feat. Action Bronson & Joey Bada$$)
Happy Without Me (feat. Joey Bada$$)
Chloe x Halle
Happy Without Me (feat. Joey Bada$$)
Happy Without Me (feat. Joey Bada$$)
Brooklyn's Own
Joey Bada$$
Brooklyn's Own
Brooklyn's Own
Bounce Out With That
Joey Bada$$
Bounce Out With That
Bounce Out With That
Purple Tuesday (feat. Joey Bada$$ & Jesse Boykins III)
Rejjie Snow
Purple Tuesday (feat. Joey Bada$$ & Jesse Boykins III)
Purple Tuesday (feat. Joey Bada$$ & Jesse Boykins III)
Ain't A Damn Thing Change (feat. G‐Eazy, Joey Bada$$ & Enisa)
Statik Selektah
Ain't A Damn Thing Change (feat. G‐Eazy, Joey Bada$$ & Enisa)
Ain't A Damn Thing Change (feat. G‐Eazy, Joey Bada$$ & Enisa)
Temptation
Joey Bada$$
Temptation
Temptation
Dead Presidents vs. Amerikkkan Idol, Radio 1 Session (24 Oct 2017) (feat. Dave)
Joey Bada$$
Dead Presidents vs. Amerikkkan Idol, Radio 1 Session (24 Oct 2017) (feat. Dave)
Dead Presidents vs. Amerikkkan Idol, Radio 1 Session (24 Oct 2017) (feat. Dave)
500 Benz
Joey Bada$$
500 Benz
500 Benz
Babylon, Radio 1 Session (24 Oct 2017) (feat. Dave)
Joey Bada$$
Babylon, Radio 1 Session (24 Oct 2017) (feat. Dave)
Babylon, Radio 1 Session (24 Oct 2017) (feat. Dave)
Land of the Free
Joey Bada$$
Land of the Free
Unorthodox
Joey Bada$$
Unorthodox
Unorthodox
Riviera (feat. Joey Bada$$ & Telana)
A$AP Twelvyy
Riviera (feat. Joey Bada$$ & Telana)
Riviera (feat. Joey Bada$$ & Telana)
Either Way (TCTS Remix) (feat. Joey Bada$$ & Anne‐Marie)
Snakehips
Either Way (TCTS Remix) (feat. Joey Bada$$ & Anne‐Marie)
Either Way (TCTS Remix) (feat. Joey Bada$$ & Anne‐Marie)
