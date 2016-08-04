Jorma KaukonenBorn 23 December 1940
Jorma Kaukonen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1940-12-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9753dd7c-63d4-4022-a0ec-fee4966c8cdd
Jorma Kaukonen Biography (Wikipedia)
Jorma Ludwik Kaukonen, Jr. (YOR-mə KOW-kə-nen; born December 23, 1940) is an American blues, folk, and rock guitarist. Kaukonen performed with Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna. Rolling Stone magazine ranked him #54 on its list of 100 Greatest Guitarists.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jorma Kaukonen Tracks
Sort by
That'll Never Happen No More
Jorma Kaukonen
That'll Never Happen No More
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That'll Never Happen No More
Last played on
Genesis
Jorma Kaukonen
Genesis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Genesis
Last played on
Come Back Baby
Jorma Kaukonen
Come Back Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Back Baby
Last played on
Izzes Lullaby
Jorma Kaukonen
Izzes Lullaby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Izzes Lullaby
Last played on
Nashville Blues
Jorma Kaukonen
Nashville Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nashville Blues
Last played on
Jorma Kaukonen Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist