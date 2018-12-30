Coope Boyes and Simpson was an English vocal folk trio, formed around 1990. Their sound was rich and often had unusual vocal harmonies.

The group comprised singers Barry Coope, Jim Boyes (formerly of Swan Arcade) and Lester Simpson, and almost all of their music was sung entirely a cappella, although they occasionally used accordion, guitar and drums very sparingly on recordings.

They performed a mixture of both traditional folk songs (though often creatively arranged), hymns and carols, and their own original compositions. Most of their albums have been released on the No Masters label - the No Masters Co-operative is a recording and publishing company run by songwriters, singers and musicians based in the North of England.

Much of their music was political in nature, but they also performed sacred music, and released two albums consisting of Christmas carols and hymns, which receive extensive airplay on Classic FM around Christmas time from DJ Natalie Wheen.

In addition to the three vocalists, the nature of the line up was somewhat fluid, with additional singers joining in as required. Their Christmas recordings are sometimes accredited to 'Voices at the Door', while the trio was also part of the occasional supergroup Blue Murder along with members of Waterson–Carthy and The Watersons. In December 2014 two members of the trio, Coope and Simpson toured with Jo Freya and Fi Fraser with a show of Christmas songs. Together they produced the album "Hark Hark" on No Masters Cooperative Ltd.