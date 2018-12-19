Junior Sanchez
Junior Sanchez
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02y4mmd.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/97523d67-c4df-4dc6-b27c-c3294ea54c49
Junior Sanchez Biography (Wikipedia)
Eugenio Sanchez Jr., commonly known by his stage name Junior Sanchez, is an American record producer, DJ, artist, re-mixer and record executive from New Jersey.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Junior Sanchez Tracks
Sort by
Change Yo Diet
Junior Sanchez
Change Yo Diet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4mmd.jpglink
Change Yo Diet
Last played on
Fundamentals
Junior Sanchez
Fundamentals
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4mmd.jpglink
Fundamentals
Last played on
Strong Enough
Junior Sanchez
Strong Enough
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4mmd.jpglink
Strong Enough
Last played on
Difference
Mo'Funk
Difference
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4mmd.jpglink
Difference
Performer
Last played on
Back To House
Junior Sanchez
Back To House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4mmd.jpglink
Back To House
Last played on
Tether (Junior Sanchez Remix)
CHVRCHES
Tether (Junior Sanchez Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6n1.jpglink
Tether (Junior Sanchez Remix)
Last played on
Action (Jesse Rose & Junior Sanchez Remix)
Cassius
Action (Jesse Rose & Junior Sanchez Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfbm.jpglink
Action (Jesse Rose & Junior Sanchez Remix)
Last played on
Wanna fly
Junior Sanchez
Wanna fly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4mmd.jpglink
Wanna fly
Last played on
Leave The Light On (Junior Sanchez Remix)
Sailor & I
Leave The Light On (Junior Sanchez Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty953.jpglink
Leave The Light On (Junior Sanchez Remix)
Last played on
All Of My Days (Junior Sanchez Remix)
DL & Mangal Suvarnan
All Of My Days (Junior Sanchez Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4mmd.jpglink
All Of My Days (Junior Sanchez Remix)
Performer
Last played on
Underground Police (feat. Felix Da Housecat)
Junior Sanchez
Underground Police (feat. Felix Da Housecat)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4mmd.jpglink
Underground Police (feat. Felix Da Housecat)
Featured Artist
Last played on
When It's Deep (feat. Roland Clark)
Junior Sanchez
When It's Deep (feat. Roland Clark)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4mmd.jpglink
When It's Deep (feat. Roland Clark)
Last played on
Da Sound
Junior Sanchez
Da Sound
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4mmd.jpglink
Da Sound
Last played on
Deeper Love
Junior Sanchez
Deeper Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4mmd.jpglink
Deeper Love
Last played on
Underground Police (feat. Vick Knightly)
Kaz James
Underground Police (feat. Vick Knightly)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cg81s.jpglink
Underground Police (feat. Vick Knightly)
Last played on
Underground Police
Vick Knightly, Junior Sanchez & Kaz James
Underground Police
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Underground Police
Performer
Last played on
Future
Junior Sanchez
Future
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4mmd.jpglink
Future
Last played on
I Believe In (Feat. Karmen)
Junior Sanchez
I Believe In (Feat. Karmen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4mmd.jpglink
I Believe In (Feat. Karmen)
Last played on
I Believe (Third Party Remix)
Junior Sanchez
I Believe (Third Party Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4mmd.jpglink
I Believe (Third Party Remix)
Last played on
Elevator (feat. Good Charlotte) (Laidback Luke Remix)
Junior Sanchez
Elevator (feat. Good Charlotte) (Laidback Luke Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4mmd.jpglink
Junior Sanchez Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist