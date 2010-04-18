Thomas "Tommy" Cunningham (born 22 June 1964, Drumchapel, Glasgow) is a Scottish musician, best known as the drummer for Wet Wet Wet.

Cunningham's father, Tom Sr., bought his son his first drum kit in 1977, "down the Social Club for £15". Shortly thereafter, a chance meeting with Graeme Clark on the school bus brought the two together. Over the next few years the two recruited fellow school friends Mark McLachlan and Neil Mitchell and concentrated on writing their original songs and perfected their song writing craft Wet Wet Wet from their first released single of "Wishing I was Lucky" had chart success for a further 10 years.

Cunningham acrimoniously left the band in 1997 after a dispute over royalty payments, and the band went on tour in 1998 without him. At its conclusion, the three remaining members went their separate ways. In 2004, however, they reunited.

Cunningham owned a transport taxi firm in Glasgow but sold it in 2008 to concentrate again on music. He still owns his local Bar, The Village Tavern in Duntocher. In 2010 Cunningham along with Billy Sloan (DJ journalist) put on a benefit show for their friend Tim Stevens (Tiger Tim, DJ ). Stevens suffers from multiple sclerosis and due to his illness had been forced to quit his job at Radio Clyde. On the same bill were Midge Ure, Jim Diamond, Gerard Kelly, Marti Pellow, Paulo Nutini and many more.