Blue MountainFormed 1991. Disbanded 2013
Blue Mountain
1991
Blue Mountain Biography (Wikipedia)
Blue Mountain is an American alt-country/roots rock band formed in 1991 in Oxford, Mississippi, by Cary Hudson (guitar and vocals) and Laurie Stirratt (bass and harmony vocals), who is the twin sister of John Stirratt, the bass player for the like-minded Americana band Wilco.
Blue Mountain Tracks
Henry Lee
Blue Mountain
Henry Lee
Henry Lee
