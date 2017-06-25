Zhu Xiao-MeiBorn 1949
Zhu Xiao-Mei
1949
Zhu Xiao-Mei Biography (Wikipedia)
Zhu Xiao-Mei (Chinese: 朱晓玫; pinyin: Zhū Xiǎoméi, born 1949) is a Chinese classical pianist and teacher, now based in Paris, France.
Zhu Xiao-Mei Tracks
Goldberg Variations: Aria and Variation 15
Johann Sebastian Bach
8 Variations on an original theme in A flat major D.813 for piano duet
Franz Schubert
Fugue in C sharp minor, BWV 848 (Book 1, The Well-Tempered Clavier)
Zhu Xiao-Mei
JS Bach: Prelude No. 8 in E minor BWV853
Zhu Xiao-Mei
