Jorge Calandrelli Biography (Wikipedia)
Jorge Calandrelli is an Argentinian-born composer, arranger and conductor. He is a six-time Grammy Winner, who also holds 2 Oscar Nominations and 27 Grammy Nominations. He won the Latin Grammy Award for Producer of the Year for producing A Time for Love by Arturo Sandoval in 2011.
Jorge Calandrelli Tracks
Tomo y obligo
Carlos Gardel
Tomo y obligo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kbj03.jpglink
Tomo y obligo
Last played on
Tango Suite: III. Allegro
Astor Piazzolla
Tango Suite: III. Allegro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlks.jpglink
Tango Suite: III. Allegro
Last played on
Brasileirinho
Waldir Azevedo
Brasileirinho
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031gxkb.jpglink
Brasileirinho
Last played on
Libertango
Astor Piazzolla
Libertango
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlks.jpglink
Libertango
Last played on
Milonga del Ángel
Astor Piazzolla, Yo‐Yo Ma & Jorge Calandrelli
Milonga del Ángel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031gxkb.jpglink
Milonga del Ángel
Composer
Last played on
Libertango
Piazzolla
Libertango
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Libertango
Composer
Last played on
This Is All I Ask
Jorge Calandrelli
This Is All I Ask
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Is All I Ask
Last played on
