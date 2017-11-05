Golden SmogFormed 1989
Golden Smog
1989
Golden Smog Biography (Wikipedia)
Golden Smog is a loosely connected group of musicians comprising, at various times, members of Soul Asylum, The Replacements, Wilco, The Jayhawks, Run Westy Run, The Honeydogs and Big Star. Golden Smog's lineup has often changed, but relative constants who appear on all the recordings are guitarists Kraig Johnson (Run Westy Run), Dan Murphy (Soul Asylum) and Gary Louris (The Jayhawks), along with bassist Marc Perlman (The Jayhawks).
The group took their name from a nickname given to Fred Flintstone in The Flintstones episode "Hot Lips Hannigan", which, in turn, was a parody of singer Mel Tormé's nickname (The Velvet Fog).
Golden Smog Tracks
Pecan Pie
Golden Smog
Pecan Pie
Pecan Pie
Last played on
Since you came along
Golden Smog
Since you came along
Since you came along
Last played on
Starman
Golden Smog
Starman
Starman
Last played on
Love And Mercy
Golden Smog
Love And Mercy
Love And Mercy
Last played on
