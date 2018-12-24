The ChoirboysClassical, 3 young choirboys
The Choirboys
The Choirboys Biography (Wikipedia)
The Choirboys was an English boy band, made up of cathedral choristers. In 2005, a talent search was held to find a young chorister to bring choral music into the current music scene. However, the judges could not decide which of the three finalists should be given the recording contract and decided to assemble them as a trio.
The Choirboys Tracks
Pie Jesu
O Little Town of Bethlehem
Do You Hear What I Hear
Panis Angelicus
Tears In Heaven
Theme From The Vicar Of Dibley
The Vicar Of Dibley
THE LORD BLESS YOU AND KEEP YOU
Silent Night
The Lord is my shepherd
In the bleak midwinter
The Lord is My Shepherd (Theme from the Vicar of Dibley)
Agnus Dei
Let There Be Peace On Earth
Danny boy
