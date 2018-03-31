Gina JeffreysBorn 1 April 1968
Gina Jeffreys
Gina Jeffreys Biography
Gina Jeffreys (also known as Gina Jeffries, Gina Hillenberg and Gina McCormack) is an Australian country singer-songwriter. She was born on 1 April 1968 at Toowoomba, Queensland.
I Don't Want Tonight To Be Over
I Ain't Gonna Fall For Love Again
Quilt Of Dreams
Two Stars Fell
All We Have Is Love
You Fool
Since You went Away
Up Close Personal Attention
Didn't We Shine
Josephine
