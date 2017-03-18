Roxie DeanBorn 24 March 1974
Roxie Dean
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1974-03-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/97457214-bf74-4b97-bd18-c84c342cc97c
Roxie Dean Biography (Wikipedia)
Roxie Dean (born March 23, 1974) is an American country music songwriter and singer. In 2005, she released her debut album, Ms. America. Her songwriting career includes a 2001 Nashville Songwriters Association International "Top 10 Songs That You Wish You’d Written" award for "Why They Call It Falling" (co-written with Don Schlitz), and a Grammy nomination for co-writing "When I Think About Angels."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roxie Dean Tracks
Sort by
Why They Call It Falling
Roxie Dean
Why They Call It Falling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why They Call It Falling
Last played on
Cherokee Rose
Roxie Dean
Cherokee Rose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cherokee Rose
Last played on
Remind Me
Roxie Dean
Remind Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Remind Me
Last played on
A Soldier's Wife
Roxie Dean
A Soldier's Wife
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Soldier's Wife
Last played on
Roxie Dean Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist