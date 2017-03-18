Roxie Dean (born March 23, 1974) is an American country music songwriter and singer. In 2005, she released her debut album, Ms. America. Her songwriting career includes a 2001 Nashville Songwriters Association International "Top 10 Songs That You Wish You’d Written" award for "Why They Call It Falling" (co-written with Don Schlitz), and a Grammy nomination for co-writing "When I Think About Angels."