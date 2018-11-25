Kemba, formerly known as YC the Cynic, (born Matthew Jefferson, November 21, 1990) is an American hip hop recording artist from Hunts Point, Bronx, New York. He was named one of the "Top 5 Underground Hip-Hop Artists in New York" by Deli Magazine (2010) and was ordained "DXNext" by the hip hop website HipHopDX (2011). Hailing from the birthplace of hip hop, Kemba talks openly about his sense of responsibility to the art form, “It feels like there’s a void in the Bronx, and I don’t necessarily feel like I have to fill it, but I feel like I could."