Trina Broussard (born October 8, 1969) is an R&B singer and songwriter. Trina Broussard began her career in 1997 when she covered Minnie Riperton's song "Inside My Love". A year later in 1998, Broussard signed a recording contract with Jermaine Dupri's label So So Def, leaving later after her first album was stalled.

In 2002, Broussard released her first album Inside My Love on Motown/Universal Records, with singles "Sailing" and "Love You So Much". In 2004, Broussard released her single "Dreaming of One" as the lead single from her second album, Same Girl. The album's release was later followed by the release of two additional singles "Losing My Mind" and '"Joy". In 2009, Broussard returned to music industry and embark on a short promo tour. Announced by Broussard, her third studio album Life of a Libra would be released in 2010.[needs update]