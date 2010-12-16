Simon DohertyBorn 12 November 1986
Simon Doherty
1986-11-12
Simon Doherty Tracks
Natural Acoustics
Talk Of Roses
Chasing Roots
Invisible Girlfriend
Three Dear Words
The Boy Who Had Everything
Dreamer's Bay
The Joker And The Queen
